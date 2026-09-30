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Japan PM Takaichi to vow nimble response to unexpected market moves, Nikkei says
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Japan PM Takaichi to vow nimble response to unexpected market moves, Nikkei says

Japan PM Takaichi to vow nimble response to unexpected market moves, Nikkei says

FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi addresses the media during a press conference at the Park Lane Hotel after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Edward Grattan/ File Photo

30 Sep 2026 02:25PM
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TOKYO, Sept 30 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pledge a nimble response to any unexpected developments in the economy and financial markets in a policy speech next week, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

In remarks set for the first day of an extraordinary parliamentary session on October 5, Takaichi will also explain that the government will decide the size of annual debt issuance with an eye on interest rate developments, the paper said.

While the administration has ruled out compiling a supplementary budget, Takaichi will explain how it will respond nimbly depending on economic conditions, the paper added.

The prime minister's office was not immediately avaliable to comment.

Source: Reuters
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