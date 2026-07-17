Japan PM vows to pursue steps to encourage domestic investment by GPIF

TOKYO, July 17 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday the government will pursue steps that encourage investment in domestic financial assets by households and state pension funds including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

"Under its asset management guidelines, GPIF has steadily accumulated domestic investment through alternative investment, and contributed Japan's economic growth," Takaichi told parliament.

GPIF is the world's largest pension fund, which managed 293.6 trillion yen ($1.81 trillion) in assets at the end of March. Any significant shift in its strategy could ripple through global markets.

($1 = 162.3500 yen)