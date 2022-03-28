Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan PM will order government to start work on inflation measures on Tuesday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan PM will order government to start work on inflation measures on Tuesday

Japan PM will order government to start work on inflation measures on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2022. Stanislav Kogiku/Pool via REUTERS

28 Mar 2022 02:37PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 02:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's prime minister will order the government on Tuesday (Mar 28) to compile by the end of April emergency measures intended to fight inflation of oil and other goods, fuelled by the Ukraine crisis.

"The priority is prompt use of COVID-19 reserve funds," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament on Monday.

He was responding to a query by a lawmaker of the Komeito party, a partner in his ruling coalition, whether the compilation of another extra fiscal budget was an option.

Kishida added that he would take into account the partner's opinions regarding the measures.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us