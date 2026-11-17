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By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Nov 17 : Japan's Ministry of Finance will postpone the launch of a new type of floating-rate government bond as it reassess whether sufficient investor demand exists, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The ministry had previously targeted issuance as early as January, but it has decided to defer setting a launch date until it determines whether demand for the securities would be sustainable, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

The move underscores how rapidly changing expectations for Bank of Japan interest rate hikes have altered conditions in the government bond market since the ministry began preparing the product in 2024.

Unlike conventional fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate notes offer coupons that adjust with market interest rates, helping shield investors from losses when yields rise.

The ministry originally saw such bonds as a way to maintain investor appetite for Japanese government debt as the BOJ moved away from years of ultra-loose monetary policy and began raising interest rates.

However, bond markets have increasingly priced in future rate increases, diminishing the appeal of floating-rate notes as a hedge against rising yields, the sources said.

The ministry had been considering issuing the new securities with a two-year maturity and sounding out whether investor demand would be strong enough to support regular issuance. It has since concluded that the plan merits further review, the sources said.

The Ministry of Finance was not immediately available for comment.

The decision will be reflected in Japan's fiscal 2027 government bond issuance plan, which is due at the end of this year following discussions with primary dealers and other market participants, including at a meeting scheduled for November 26, the sources said.

The ministry will revisit the issuance plan during a mid-year review in June, the sources added.

While Japan has previously issued 15-year floating-rate bonds, the proposed product would have been the country's first short-dated floating-rate government security, making it more directly linked to changes in monetary policy expectations.