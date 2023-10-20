Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan provides up to $80 million subsidy to moonshot startup ispace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan provides up to $80 million subsidy to moonshot startup ispace

Japan provides up to $80 million subsidy to moonshot startup ispace

FILE PHOTO: A model of the lunar rover in HAKUTO-R lunar exploration program by "ispace" is pictured at a venue to monitor its landing on the Moon, in Tokyo, Japan, April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

20 Oct 2023 10:24AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2023 01:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan will provide a subsidy of up to 12 billion yen ($80 million) to moon exploration startup ispace as part of a grant programme for innovative ventures, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Tokyo-based ispace aims to launch its second moon lander next year and start a NASA-sponsored moonshot in 2026, following its failed first lunar landing attempt in April this year.

The Japanese government's grant will be used to develop a new spacecraft, tentatively called "Series 3", which aims to carry more than 100-kg loads to the moon's surface by 2027, ispace said in a corporate disclosure.

The grant would not have any material impact on the company's near-term earnings forecast since it relates to a future mission, ispace added. The company has expected to book a net loss of 4.5 billion yen in the current financial period ending in March 2024.

($1 = 149.8700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.