Japan Q3 corporate capex up 1.2% year-on-year: Finance ministry

TOKYO: Japanese companies raised spending on factories and equipment by 1.2 per cent in July-September from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday (Dec 1).

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure fell 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Dec 8 after a preliminary estimate showed that Japan's economy shrank an annualised 3 per cent in the third quarter following an expansion in April-June.