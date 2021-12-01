Logo
Japan Q3 corporate capex up 1.2% year-on-year: Finance ministry
Japan Q3 corporate capex up 1.2% year-on-year: Finance ministry

FILE PHOTO: A view of the skyline and buildings at Shinjuku district during sunset in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

01 Dec 2021 08:04AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 08:09AM)
TOKYO: Japanese companies raised spending on factories and equipment by 1.2 per cent in July-September from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday (Dec 1). 

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure fell 2.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on Dec 8 after a preliminary estimate showed that Japan's economy shrank an annualised 3 per cent in the third quarter following an expansion in April-June.

Source: Reuters/zl

