Japan Q4 corporate capex up 4.3per cent year/year

TOKYO : Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment by 4.3per cent in October-December from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The data will be used to calculate revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures due March 9 after a preliminary estimate showed an annualised 5.4per cent expansion.

For the full tables, go to the MOF website here https://www.mof.go.jp/english/pri/reference/ssc/r3.10-12e.pdf.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)