Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Q4 corporate capex up 4.3per cent year/year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Q4 corporate capex up 4.3per cent year/year

Japan Q4 corporate capex up 4.3per cent year/year

FILE PHOTO: A humanoid robot works side by side with an employee in the assembly line at a factory of Glory Ltd., a manufacturer of automatic change dispensers, in Kazo, north of Tokyo
, Japan, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Mar 2022 07:58AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 07:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese companies raised spending on plant and equipment by 4.3per cent in October-December from the same period a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The data will be used to calculate revised fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures due March 9 after a preliminary estimate showed an annualised 5.4per cent expansion.

For the full tables, go to the MOF website here https://www.mof.go.jp/english/pri/reference/ssc/r3.10-12e.pdf.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us