Japan ready to respond to yen moves at any time, finance minister says

TOKYO, June 30 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday authorities stood ready to respond appropriately against currency moves at any time, in the wake of the yen's slide to a four-decade low.

"This includes taking decisive action, as confirmed between Japan and the U.S.," Katayama told a press conference when asked about the yen's fall.

In a separate press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government will build an economic structure that is resilient to foreign exchange fluctuations while standing ready to take action in the market if needed.

Kihara said he would not comment on the current foreign exchange levels, remarks echoed by Katayama.

After Kihara's comments, the yen slid further, sending the dollar above 162 yen for the first time in 40 years.