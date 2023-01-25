Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender

Japan receives no offers for regular feed-wheat, barley tender

FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen through a window as he operates a machine filling wheat flour into sacks at Chiba Flour Milling Co. in Chiba east of Tokyo, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

25 Jan 2023 06:11PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 06:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said it received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday.

The ministry had sought 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Feb. 15 and arrive in Japan by March 16 in the tender.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.