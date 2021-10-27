Logo
Japan refiners asked for extra supply from utilities amid surging LNG prices -PAJ
FILE PHOTO: A worker riding a bicycle passes the Fuji Oil Co.'s Sodegaura Refinery in Sodegaura, Japan February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

27 Oct 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 27 Oct 2021 02:33PM)
TOKYO : Japanese oil refiners have been asked for extra supply from some local utilities as they want to switch fuel from liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to surging spot LNG prices, the head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Wednesday.

PAJ President Tsutomu Sugimori also told reporters that he hopes OPEC+ will decide to increase output at its next meeting to reflect a request from Japan, a long-time consumer.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier this month Japan would urge global oil producers to increase output and take steps to cushion the blow to industries hit by the recent spike in energy costs.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

