Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from reserve
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from reserve

Japan to release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from reserve

An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan November 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Picture taken on November 12, 2021. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

24 Nov 2021 02:04PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 02:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan will release a few hundred thousand kilolitres of oil from its national reserve, but the timing of the sale has not been made, the country's industry minister, Koichi Hagiuda, told reporters on Wednesday.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier that his government would release some oil reserves, after a U.S. request, in a way that does not breach a Japanese law, which only allows stock sales if there is a risk of supply disruption.

One kilolitre is equal to 6.29 barrels of oil. Earlier the Nikkei newspaper reported that Japan will release about 4.2 million barrels of oil.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us