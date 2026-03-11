Japan to release part of oil reserves from private sector, state stockpile, PM says

TOKYO, March 11 : Japan plans to release 15 days worth of private-sector oil reserves and one month's worth of state oil reserves, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday.
