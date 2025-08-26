Japan remains alarmed over forex movement, finance minister says

TOKYO :Japan remains alarmed over foreign exchange movement, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, after the yen strengthened following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the removal of a Federal Reserve governor.

Asked about the removal of Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors, Kato told a press conference that he would refrain from commenting on foreign authorities and on foreign exchange levels.

"That being said, it's important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals and we remain alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators," he said.