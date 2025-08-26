Logo
Japan remains alarmed over forex movement, finance minister says
Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a press conference at the finance ministry in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File Photo

26 Aug 2025 10:18AM
TOKYO :Japan remains alarmed over foreign exchange movement, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, after the yen strengthened following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the removal of a Federal Reserve governor.

Asked about the removal of Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed's board of directors, Kato told a press conference that he would refrain from commenting on foreign authorities and on foreign exchange levels.

"That being said, it's important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals and we remain alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators," he said.

Source: Reuters
