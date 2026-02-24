Logo
Japan requests new US tariff treatment be as favourable as 2025 agreement, government says
Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Ryosei Akazawa attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

24 Feb 2026 08:39AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2026 09:29AM)
TOKYO, Feb 24 : Japanese trade minister Ryosei Akazawa has requested that Japan's treatment under a new U.S. tariff regime be as favourable as an agreement reached between the two sides last year, the government said on Tuesday.

Akazawa spoke with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on Monday and they agreed they would continue with the agreement reached last year, the Japanese government said.

In July, the U.S. and Japan agreed upon a trade deal that cut tariffs on autos and other goods to 15 per cent, while Japan agreed to a $550 billion package of loans and investment into the U.S.

Earlier this month, the two countries agreed to accelerate talks on the first batch of investments under the deal.

Source: Reuters
