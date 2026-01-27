Logo
Japan to respond appropriately on forex, finance minister says
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

27 Jan 2026 10:11PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2026 10:14PM)
TOKYO, Jan 27 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that the government would take appropriate action on foreign exchange if needed, while declining to comment on another sharp spike in the yen. 

The Japanese currency jumped by more than one yen to the dollar late on Tuesday amid heightened speculation that Tokyo would soon conduct yen-buying intervention.

When asked if any rate checks were conducted, Katayama said she wouldn't comment on currency moves, but reiterated that the government would continue to closely coordinate with the U.S. authorities as needed and respond appropriately.

Source: Reuters
