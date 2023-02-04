Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

04 Feb 2023 05:05PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2023 05:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's government will begin restricting exports of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China in Spring after it amends a foreign exchange law to allow the change, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

The new regulation will not mention China specifically in a bid to reduce the risk of retaliation by Beijing, the report said, without saying where it obtained the information.

Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the United States in halting shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment produced by the likes of Nikon Corp and ASML Holdings in a bid to stop China developing and advanced chips that could be used to enhance its military power, sources told Reuters, confirming earlier media reports.

Only Washington, however, has acknowledged the existence of the deal, and has yet to release any details of what equipment will be restricted.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.