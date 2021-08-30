Japan's retail sales extend gains but COVID-19 challenges persist

TOKYO: Japan's retail sales rose for a fifth straight month in July, beating expectations as the consumer sector continued its recovery, although a coronavirus resurgence has cast doubts over the spending outlook.

A surge in Delta variant cases this month forced the government to widen state of emergency restrictions, which are now threatening to hurt consumer spending and derail a fragile economic recovery.

Retail sales advanced 2.4 per cent in July from the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, slightly faster than economists' median forecast for a 2.1 per cent rise in a Reuters poll. It followed a 0.1 per cent increase in June.

"The recent strength in retail sales is unlikely to last," Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"The severe Delta wave now hitting the country coupled with an ever-expanding list of prefectures under states of emergency resulted in a renewed weakening in consumption this quarter," Thieliant said.