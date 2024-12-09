Japan revises Q3 GDP higher on capex, exports

TOKYO : Japan's economy expanded in July-September at a faster pace than initially reported, thanks to upward revisions in capital investment and exports.

Gross domestic product rose an annualised 1.2 per cent in the three months to September, the Cabinet Office's revised data showed on Monday, higher than economists' median forecast and the initial estimate of 0.9 per cent growth.

The revised numbers translate into a quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.3 per cent in price-adjusted terms, compared with a 0.2 per cent growth issued on Nov. 15.

While the pickup in domestic demand will be welcomed by policymakers, the Bank of Japan's view that the economy is recovering could be challenged by uncertainty over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs.

Some economists have cast doubt over the feasibility of increasing borrowing costs as the economy is yet to show signs of a sure-footed recovery, as seen in recent sluggish household spending data.

However, others expect the BOJ could still tweak rates as early as this month, citing precedents for doing so in March and July despite weak consumption data.

The capital expenditure component of GDP, a barometer of private demand-led strength, fell 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, revised up from a 0.2 per cent decline in the initial estimate. Economists had estimated a 0.1 per cent rise.

However, private consumption, which accounts for more than half of the Japanese economy, increased 0.7 per cent, down from the preliminary reading of 0.9 per cent growth.

External demand, or exports minus imports, knocked 0.2 per centage point off, compared with a 0.4 per centage point drop in the preliminary reading. On the other hand, domestic demand contributed 0.5 per centage points to growth.

