Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan ruling party chief calls for stronger yen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan ruling party chief calls for stronger yen

Japan ruling party chief calls for stronger yen

FILE PHOTO: Yen and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

13 Apr 2025 09:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan must strengthen the yen, such as by helping boost the country's industrial competitiveness, as the currency's weakness has pushed up households' living costs, the ruling party's policy chief said on Sunday.

Itsunori Onodera, chair of the Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, also said Japan should not intentionally sell its U.S. Treasury holdings in retaliation against tariffs levied by President Donald Trump.

"As a U.S. ally, the government shouldn't think about intentionally using U.S. Treasury holdings," Onodera said in a programme on public broadcaster NHK, rejecting an opposition lawmaker's suggestion that Tokyo use its huge holdings of U.S. government debt as a negotiating tool in bilateral trade talks.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement