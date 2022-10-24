Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 billion -Kyodo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 billion -Kyodo

Japan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 billion -Kyodo
A woman chooses vegetables at a supermarket in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan ruling party indicates stimulus to total around $174 billion -Kyodo
FILE PHOTO: Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), speaks at the party's headquarters following the upper house election in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2022. Toru Hanai/Pool via REUTERS
24 Oct 2022 05:20PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 05:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese ruling party secretary general Toshimitsu Motegi indicated on Monday that a planned economic spending package aimed at cushioning the blow from rising living costs will total around 26 trillion yen ($174 billion), Kyodo news agency reported.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is expected to approve the package at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 28, the same day the Bank of Japan (BOJ) completes a two-day policy review.

In contrast to many other central banks, the BOJ has stuck to its ultra-easy monetary policy citing Japan's slow economic recovery from the pandemic and the central bank's view that inflation would fall short of its 2 per cent target sometime in 2023.

The growing interest-rate differentials between Japan and other countries have been blamed for the yen's sharp weakening this year to levels that authorities fear are harming the economy.

In a speech at Kyodo news, Motegi said an early rate hike would do more harm than good for the economy.

"It should be a process over about one year, and it would be difficult to suddenly raise interest rates," he said at the event, according to Kyodo.

He added, however, that "that was not the same thing as not reviewing the current bold monetary easing policy at all," Kyodo said.

($1 = 149.2800 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.