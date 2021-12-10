Japan ruling party tax head: FY2022 tax reform to cause revenue decline

TOKYO : The tax head of Japan's ruling party said on Friday that an annual tax-code revision for the next fiscal year was likely to cause tax revenue to decline by at least around 200 billion yen (US$1.8 billion) when deductions to encourage companies to raise wages were included.

Yoichi Miyazawa, chair of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) tax commission, was speaking to reporters after the party and its coalition ally Komeito approved an annual tax reform plan.

(US$1 = 113.6000 yen)

