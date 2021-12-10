Logo
Japan ruling party tax head: FY2022 tax reform to cause revenue decline
FILE PHOTO: Japan's newly-appointed Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoichi Miyazawa speaks during a news conference at his ministry in Tokyo October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

10 Dec 2021 04:59PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 04:55PM)
TOKYO : The tax head of Japan's ruling party said on Friday that an annual tax-code revision for the next fiscal year was likely to cause tax revenue to decline by at least around 200 billion yen (US$1.8 billion) when deductions to encourage companies to raise wages were included.

Yoichi Miyazawa, chair of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) tax commission, was speaking to reporters after the party and its coalition ally Komeito approved an annual tax reform plan.

(US$1 = 113.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

