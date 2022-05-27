Logo
Japan says aims to cut ratio of coal power generation as much as possible
Coal piles are seen at JERA's Hekinan thermal power station in Hekinan, central Japan on Oct 18, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Yuka Obayashi)

27 May 2022 08:45AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 09:05AM)
TOKYO: Japan's industry minister Koichi Hagiuda reiterated on Friday (May 27) the country's policy is to reduce the ratio of coal-fired power generation in the electricity mix as much as possible, with plans to phase out inefficient coal power plants "toward" 2030.

His comments came when asked about an expected communique to be issued by energy, climate and environment ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

The group will consider committing to a phase-out of coal power generation by 2030, according to a draft communique seen by Reuters, though sources suggested that opposition from the United States and Japan could derail such a pledge.

Source: Reuters/zl

