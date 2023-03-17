Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan says closely coordinating with BOJ, overseas authorities on banking issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan says closely coordinating with BOJ, overseas authorities on banking issues

Japan says closely coordinating with BOJ, overseas authorities on banking issues

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

17 Mar 2023 10:03AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 10:03AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's government is closely coordinating with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities overseas to prevent fallout from the crisis of confidence engulfing banks in the West, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Market turmoil in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the United States has also ensnared Credit Suisse and fuelled fears of another global financial crisis.

Japanese policymakers have so far stuck to the view that the possibility of another financial crisis is low.

On Friday, Suzuki said he was closely watching financial markets in and outside of Japan and for any impact from problems in the banking sector in the West on the Japanese economy.

"With the possibility of various risks in mind...the Financial Services Agency will closely coordinate with the Bank of Japan and financial authorities of other countries, while carefully watching the economy, financial markets and their effects on financial system," Suzuki told reporters.

Japan has multilateral currency swap arrangements with Southeast Asian economies to prepare for crises like the 1997/98 Asian currency crisis. However, a bilateral currency swap arrangement with South Korea expired several years ago.

"Nothing has been decided on financial track issues such as bilateral currency swap," Suzuki added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.