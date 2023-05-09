Logo
Japan says G7 to discuss strengthening global banking system
Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki participates in a news conference at the Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown hotel in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

09 May 2023 06:21AM (Updated: 09 May 2023 08:16AM)
TOKYO : Finance leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies will discuss this week ways to strengthen the global financial system, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, as recent U.S. bank failures shed light on the heightening risk of digital bank runs.

"The environment surrounding finance has changed dramatically with the emergence of social media and the Internet," said Suzuki, who will chair the G7 finance leaders' gathering to be held in the Japanese city of Niigata on May 11-13.

"Responding to such changes have become a common challenge for countries across the world, including Japan," he said, adding that the topic will be among many issues to be discussed at this week's G7 meeting.

The recent collapse of First Republic Bank has exacerbated investor worries about the U.S. banking sector, and raised calls for better global oversight by regulators to new risks such as digital bank runs.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday the G7 finance leaders will discuss setting up individual emergency plans in case they face digital bank runs.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who will travel to Japan, will tell her G7 counterparts that the U.S. banking system remains sound, a senior Treasury official said on Friday.

Source: Reuters

