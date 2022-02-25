Logo
Japan says it will deal with oil release from reserves in cooperation with IEA, other nations
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

25 Feb 2022 08:25AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 08:35AM)
TOKYO : Japan said on Friday it will appropriately deal with oil release from national reserves in cooperation with the International Energy Agency and relevant countries, after Russia's attack on Ukraine fueled fears about disruption to global energy supply.

Japan also plans to quickly implement further steps to help curb rising prices of fuels such as gasoline and kerosene amid soaring oil prices, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

