TOKYO, Nov 20 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government's industrial investment programme would not be affected by Japan Tobacco's decision to cut its dividend following the loss of control of its Russian business.

The government owns a 37.55 per cent stake in Japan Tobacco and uses dividend income from the cigarette maker as a source of funding for industrial investment.

"Even after the revision to the dividend forecast, there is no possibility that industrial investment will be hindered," Katayama told a regular news conference.

Japan Tobacco said on Thursday it will record a loss and lowered its annual dividend forecast by 25 per cent after losing control of its Russian subsidiaries when President Vladimir Putin ordered their seizure this month.

The Russian units, which had accounted for around 25 per cent of group profits, will no longer be included in its consolidated earnings, the company said.

Shares of Japan Tobacco slumped more than 8 per cent early on Friday.

The Japanese government booked 156 billion yen ($977.02 million) in income from its JT holdings into its special account for the year ended in March.

($1 = 159.6700 yen)