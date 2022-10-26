Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Yellen respects Japan's decision not to disclose any fx intervention -MOF's Kanda
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Yellen respects Japan's decision not to disclose any fx intervention -MOF's Kanda

Yellen respects Japan's decision not to disclose any fx intervention -MOF's Kanda
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen participates in a discussion at the annual Freedman's Bank Forum at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
Yellen respects Japan's decision not to disclose any fx intervention -MOF's Kanda
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
26 Oct 2022 07:27AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 07:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Japan's stance of not disclosing whether it had intervened in the foreign exchange market, Japan's top currency diplomat said on Wednesday, adding he was in close touch with the United States every day.

"We will monitor the market to see if there are any excessive, disorderly moves and will continue to take decisive steps as needed," Vice Finance Minister of International Affairs Masato Kanda told reporters at the ministry.

Since the Sept. 22 yen-buying intervention, Japanese authorities have kept mum on whether they had entered the currency market, although sources have said stealth intervention was conducted last Friday and this Monday.

Japan likely spend as much as 9.2 trillion yen ($62 billion) in total since last month to prop up its currency, according to market estimates.

On Wednesday morning, the dollar was broadly weaker amid signs that Federal Reserve rate hikes are slowing the U.S. economy. The greenback hit a 32-year high against the yen of 151.94 on Friday.

($1 = 148.0300 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.