Japan to send top currency diplomat to February G20 meeting, finance minister says

TOKYO : Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, will travel to Indonesia to take part in a February meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday.

"I have decided to send Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Kanda to the site and join the discussion on my behalf," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The Feb. 17-18 meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors. Indonesia is the current head of the G20 and this is the first meeting it will host.

