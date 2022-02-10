Logo
Japan to send top currency diplomat to February G20 meeting, finance minister says
Japan to send top currency diplomat to February G20 meeting, finance minister says

FILE PHOTO: Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

10 Feb 2022 08:36AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 08:36AM)
TOKYO : Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, will travel to Indonesia to take part in a February meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday.

"I have decided to send Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Kanda to the site and join the discussion on my behalf," Suzuki told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The Feb. 17-18 meeting will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors. Indonesia is the current head of the G20 and this is the first meeting it will host.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

