Japan Sept wholesale prices rise 9.7 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Oct 13 : Japanese wholesale prices rose

9.7 per cent in the year to September, Bank of Japan

data showed on Thursday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 8.8 per cent annual

increase and

follows a 9.4 per cent annual increase in August.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses;

previous figures may be revised):

SEPT AUG JULY SEPT INDEX

Year-on-year +9.7 (+8.8) +9.4 +9.1 +116.3

Mth-on-mth +0.7 (+0.2) +0.4 +0.7

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/