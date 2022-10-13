Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Sept wholesale prices rise 9.7 pct yr/yr
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Sept wholesale prices rise 9.7 pct yr/yr

Japan Sept wholesale prices rise 9.7 pct yr/yr

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chiba, Japan, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 Oct 2022 09:02AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 09:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, Oct 13 : Japanese wholesale prices rose

9.7 per cent in the year to September, Bank of Japan

data showed on Thursday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 8.8 per cent annual

increase and

follows a 9.4 per cent annual increase in August.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses;

previous figures may be revised):

SEPT AUG JULY SEPT INDEX

Year-on-year +9.7 (+8.8) +9.4 +9.1 +116.3

Mth-on-mth +0.7 (+0.2) +0.4 +0.7

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.