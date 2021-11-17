Japan September core machinery orders flat from previous month

TOKYO: Japan's core machinery orders were flat in September from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday (Nov 17).

Economists polled by Reuters had expected core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, to rise 1.8 per cent.

Manufacturers expect core orders will rise 3.1 per cent in October-December, after advancing 0.7 per cent in the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electricity, rose 12.5 per cent in September, versus a 17.4 per cent increase seen by economists.