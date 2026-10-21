Japan September exports rise 16.7% y/y, slower than forecast

TOKYO, Oct 21 : Japanese exports in September rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year, up for a 13th straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 20.1 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 18.9 per cent in September from a year earlier, versus a 19.6 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 536.6 billion yen ($3.39 billion), compared with a forecast deficit of 181 billion yen.

($1 = 158.2600 yen)