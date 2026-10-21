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Japan September exports rise 16.7% y/y, slower than forecast
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Japan September exports rise 16.7% y/y, slower than forecast

Japan September exports rise 16.7% y/y, slower than forecast

FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships are docked at an industrial port with skyscrapers in the background in Tokyo, Japan, October 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

21 Oct 2026 07:58AM
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TOKYO, Oct 21 : Japanese exports in September rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year, up for a 13th straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 20.1 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 18.9 per cent in September from a year earlier, versus a 19.6 per cent increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 536.6 billion yen ($3.39 billion), compared with a forecast deficit of 181 billion yen.

($1 = 158.2600 yen)

Source: Reuters
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