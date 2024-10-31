Japan September factory output rises more than expected

TOKYO :Japan's factory output in September rose 1.4 per cent from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 1 per cent rise, government data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to jump 8.3 per cent in October and fall 3.7 per cent in November.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales in September rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, well below the median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise.