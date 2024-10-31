Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan September factory output rises more than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan September factory output rises more than expected

Japan September factory output rises more than expected

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

31 Oct 2024 07:57AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2024 08:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's factory output in September rose 1.4 per cent from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 1 per cent rise, government data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to jump 8.3 per cent in October and fall 3.7 per cent in November.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales in September rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, well below the median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement