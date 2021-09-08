Logo
Japan service sector sentiment falls 13.7 points in August
Japan service sector sentiment falls 13.7 points in August

Japan service sector sentiment falls 13.7 points in August

FILE PHOTO: A staff wearing a face shield sells fish at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Sep 2021 01:09PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 01:07PM)
TOKYO : Japan's service sector sentiment index fell 13.7 points to 34.7 in August, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, amid COVID-19 emergency curbs that disproportionately affect face-to-face sectors.

The index, which was at 48.4 in July, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

