Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Nov as COVID-19 cases ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Nov as COVID-19 cases ease

Japan service sector sentiment improves in Nov as COVID-19 cases ease

FILE PHOTO: A staff wearing a face shield sells fish at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Dec 2021 01:14PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2021 02:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's service sector sentiment index rose 0.8 point to 56.3 in November to mark the third straight month of increase, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, as COVID-19 cases remained low and face-to-face services saw consumers returning.

The index, which hit the highest level in nearly eight years, is based on a survey of workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff who are called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends.

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us