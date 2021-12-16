Logo
Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal
FILE PHOTO: Buildings under construction are seen in a general view from Tokyo Tower of the city of Tokyo, Japan, August 6, 2021. Picture taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito arrives at prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
16 Dec 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 08:49AM)
TOKYO : Japan's government will set up a third-party committee to look into the ensuing construction order data scandal and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo Saito said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday confirmed a report by the Asahi newspaper that the government had overstated the value of some construction orders received from builders for years, in a blow to the credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists.

Opposition lawmakers have grilled Kishida on the scandal in parliament with some questioning the validity of the government's economic policy, as the data is used to compile Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) figures.

It is not the first time that issues have been raised about government data. Similar concern was voiced about a flaw in health ministry wage data found in 2018.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

