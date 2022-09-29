Logo
Japan to set inbound tourism spending target of over 5 trln yen a year - Jiji
29 Sep 2022 09:48AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 09:48AM)
TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a target of inbound tourism spending of more than 5 trillion yen ($34.65 billion) a year in a policy speech at the opening of parliament next week, Jiji news agency reported on Thursday.

In 2019, Japan recorded inbound tourism spending of more than 4.8 trillion yen, but spending has fallen due to its strict border policies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

From Oct. 11, Japan will loosen its border policies, dropping a cap on daily arrivals among other rules, and is hoping that the yen's drop to a 24-year-low will help lure tourists.

($1 = 144.3000 yen)

Source: Reuters

