Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan sets price cap on Russian crude oil, excluding Sakhalin-2
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan sets price cap on Russian crude oil, excluding Sakhalin-2

Japan sets price cap on Russian crude oil, excluding Sakhalin-2

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the Sakhalin-2 project's liquefaction gas plant in Prigorodnoye, about 70 km (44 miles) south of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

05 Dec 2022 01:27PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 01:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan implemented a price cap on Russian crude oil from Monday (Dec 5), but crude oil imported from the Sakhalin-2 plant will be excluded, the government said in a statement.

The decision follows an agreement by the Group of Seven nations and Australia on Friday to limit the price of Russian crude oil at US$60 per barrel in the latest move to slap sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The exclusion of crude oil from the far eastern Russian Sakhalin-2 project, which Japanese energy operators hold stakes in after the exit of Shell, was decided "in light of Japan's energy security", the government said in the statement.

Further measures on Russian petroleum products, set to begin on Feb 5, 2023, will be announced at a later date, the statement added.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

Japan Russia crude oil

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.