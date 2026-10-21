Logo
Logo

Business

Japan shifting to wage-driven inflation phase, finance minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan shifting to wage-driven inflation phase, finance minister says

Japan shifting to wage-driven inflation phase, finance minister says

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

21 Oct 2026 08:54AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, Oct 21 : Japan's economy is seeing price rises driven by higher import costs and on the cusp of shifting to a period of sustained inflation driven by rising wages, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Wednesday.

The government's scheduled consumption tax cut and payouts are aimed at cushioning the blow to households from rising living costs, Katayama told parliament.

"We are exchanging views with the Bank of Japan on various fronts. I see no gap between the view of the government and that of the BOJ," Katayama said when asked by a lawmaker whether the government's tax cut plan could conflict with the central bank's efforts to combat inflation with interest rate hikes.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement