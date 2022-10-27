Japan should consider raising income tax to fund higher defence spending -ruling party official

TOKYO : The Japanese government should consider raising income taxes to pay for increases in defence spending, a senior lawmaker in the ruling coalition said on Thursday, according to local media.

"It's generally desirable to secure funding through appropriate taxes, among other sources," Yuzuru Takeuchi, a senior lawmaker of the Komeito party, an ally of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party, was quoted by Jiji news agency as saying.

He added that income taxes were among the possibilities.