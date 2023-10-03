Logo
Japan, South Korea financial regulators agree to resume 'shuttle meeting'
Japan, South Korea financial regulators agree to resume 'shuttle meeting'

03 Oct 2023 11:29AM
TOKYO : Japan's Financial Services Agency and South Korea's Financial Services Commission said on Tuesday they agreed to resume their regular "shuttle meeting" to strengthen ties to safeguard financial stability of the two East Asian markets.

The first round of such bilateral talks since 2016 will take place in Seoul on Dec. 19-20, the authorities said in a joint statement released after Japan FSA Commissioner Teruhisa Kurita and South Korea FSC Chairman Kim Joo-hyun met in Tokyo.

The two nations agreed in June to revive a $10 billion currency swap deal, a step symbolising a thaw in the diplomatic tensions amid increasing geopolitical risks in the region.

Source: Reuters

