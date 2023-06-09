Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan, South Korea may discuss FX swap deal, cautious views linger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan, South Korea may discuss FX swap deal, cautious views linger

Japan, South Korea may discuss FX swap deal, cautious views linger

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks during the presidency press conference at the G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Shuji Kajiyama/Pool via REUTERS

09 Jun 2023 08:22AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2023 10:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan and South Korea may discuss this month the fate of a bilateral currency swap arrangement that expired years ago, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday, while some officials expressed caution about expectations for a deal.

The two Asian neighbours are arranging for Suzuki and his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho to hold the bilateral finance dialogue on June 29.

The Japan-South Korea currency swap arrangement, once a symbol of the bilateral financial cooperation, expired in February 2015 amid worsening relations, having served as a backstop against any potential currency crisis.

The countries' finance chiefs will discuss global and regional economies, coordination at G7 and G20, bilateral and regional financial cooperation and bilateral cooperation in taxation and customs, and infrastructure investment elsewhere.

"It could include a Japan-South Korea swap arrangement," Suzuki said. "That's all I can say at the moment, as we are making final arrangements towards June 29."

A regional multilateral currency swap scheme dubbed Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation and other bilateral swap arrangements, which play a vital role as financial safety nets, will also likely be on the agenda.

A Japanese government official had said they did not know how talks on the bilateral currency swap arrangement would turn out.

"Japan may be cautious out of concern that the swap arrangement may get bogged down again amid diplomatic rows. Still, they both could strike a deal given the role it plays in stabilising markets at a time of crisis," said Toru Nishihama, emerging market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The finance dialogue would be part of the two countries' efforts to mend strained relations to counter North Korea's missile threat and geopolitical tensions in the Asian region.

It will mark the revival of regular dialogue between the two countries' finance ministers, which they agreed to revive during their meeting in early May and had been suspended since 2016.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.