Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tokyo, Seoul stocks drop on US tariffs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tokyo, Seoul stocks drop on US tariffs

Tokyo, Seoul stocks drop on US tariffs

Currency dealers work as an electronic board shows the Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a dealing room of a bank, in Seoul, South Korea on Dec 9, 2024. (File photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

03 Feb 2025 08:58AM (Updated: 03 Feb 2025 09:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Shares in Tokyo and Seoul fell more than 2 per cent in early trade on Monday (Feb 3) in response to US President Donald Trump's sweeping trade tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell 2.70 per cent or 1,067.17 points to 38,505.32, while the broader Topix index lost 2.47 per cent or 68.87 points to 2,719.79. 

In Japan, the drop was led by automakers, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor losing 4 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes fell. The automaker index tumbled 4.8 per cent to become the worst performer.

Meanwhile, Seoul's KOSPI index fell 2.15 per cent to 2,463 in early trade.

Wall Street shares slipped on Friday following the announcement that the United States would impose the new tariffs.

Trump on Saturday signed off on broad 25 per cent tariffs on Mexico and Canada - despite a regional free trade pact - while hitting China with a 10 per cent tariff in addition to levies already in place.

Ahead of the announcement, US equities were in the positive region in a cheery reaction to Apple results and US inflation data that met expectations.

Related:

Source: Agencies/rc

Related Topics

Japan South Korea Stocks Donald Trump tariffs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement