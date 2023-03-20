Logo
Japan to spend additional $15 billion to combat inflation -Yomiuri newspaper
20 Mar 2023 08:00AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 08:00AM)
TOKYO : Japan's government is preparing to allocate over 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) from reserve funds of its 2022 budget to address the country's escalating inflation, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday.

A decision on the plan will be made at a March 22 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the paper said, citing government sources. The plan will aim to address surging prices for liquefied gas, high-voltage electricity at factories and feed used by dairy farmers, according to the report.

($1 = 132.1500 yen)

Source: Reuters

