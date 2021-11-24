Logo
Business

Japan to spend US$313 billion in extra budget as tax income overshoots - draft
Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/File Photo

24 Nov 2021 04:49PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 04:45PM)
TOKYO : Japan's government is set to compile an extra budget for this fiscal year featuring spending worth 36 trillion yen (US$313 billion), with additional new bond issuance at 22.1 trillion yen, a draft of documents seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Tax revenue would exceed initial estimates by 6.4 trillion yen in a sign the Japanese economy has weathered the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic better than earlier thought, the draft of an extra budget due to be crafted on Friday showed.

(US$1 = 114.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto)

Source: Reuters

