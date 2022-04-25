Logo
Japan to spend US$48 billion in relief package to cope with rising living costs
A service station attendant fills up a vehicle at a petrol station in Tokyo on Mar 7, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi)

25 Apr 2022 12:28PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2022 02:37PM)
TOKYO: Japan's government will spend US$48 billion to fund subsidies and other relief measures to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material prices, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday (Apr 25).

Of the 6.2 trillion yen in spending, about 2.7 trillion yen will be funded by an extra budget the government will compile later this year, the document showed.

The document did not include details on how the remainder of the spending will be funded.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is expected to announce the relief package on Tuesday, part of efforts to ease the pain inflicted by soaring prices for commodities globally in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The package will include 1.5 trillion yen in spending to deal with soaring fuel costs and 1.3 trillion yen for cash payouts to low-income households, the document showed.

Source: Reuters/aj

