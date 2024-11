TOKYO : Japan spent 3.168 trillion yen ($20.69 billion) on dollar-selling intervention on July 11 and 2.367 trillion yen on July 12, quarterly data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed on Friday.

The data represents a detailed daily breakdown of the previously revealed 5.53 trillion yen currency intervention made during the period from June 27 through July 29.

Over those two days in July, the yen shot to as high as 157.30 to the dollar from as low as 161.76.

($1 = 153.1300 yen)