Japan steel federation head: sees negative impact on global demand from Russia-Ukraine conflict
FILE PHOTO - Nippon Steel Corp. next president Eiji Hashimoto speaks during a media round-table in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

28 Feb 2022 01:11PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 01:11PM)
TOKYO : The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have a heavy negative impact on global steel demand if it lasts a long time, Japan Iron and Steel Federation Chairman Eiji Hashimoto said on Monday.

Hashimoto, who is also president of Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp, said he had expected domestic steel demand would rise by 3-4 million tonnes in the financial year to March 2023 from this year, but the recovery may be delayed if the fighting in Ukraine drags on.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

