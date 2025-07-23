Logo
Japan stocks jump, bonds slide after Trump says trade deal reached
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past an electronic screen displaying stock quotation board in Tokyo, Japan April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

23 Jul 2025 09:02AM
TOKYO :Japanese automaker shares led the Nikkei share average higher on Wednesday, while bonds slid after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had reached a trade deal with Tokyo.

The Nikkei leapt 2 per cent in early trading, with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's transport equipment index surging 7 per cent. Toyota Motor soared 10 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year Japanese bond futures tumbled as much as 0.92 yen to 137.68 yen, the lowest since March 28.

Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a 15 per cent tariff that will be levied on U.S. imports from the Asian country.

Source: Reuters
