Japan to submit BOJ board nominee to parliament as early as February 25, sources say

TOKYO, Feb 10 : Japan's government is set to submit to Parliament as early as February 25 a nominee to fill a seat on the Bank of Japan's board that opens up in March, four government and ruling party sources told Reuters.

The nominee would replace economist Asahi Noguchi, whose term ends on March 31, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is private.

The nominee must be approved by both chambers of Parliament.

Noguchi's successor is expected to be part of a broader slate of nominees for senior positions at several government-affiliated institutions.

One of the sources said they may also include a nominee to replace Junko Nakagawa, another BOJ board member whose term expires at the end of June.

Noguchi, a former economics professor at Senshu University, joined the BOJ board in April 2021. Nakagawa, formerly chair of Nomura Asset Management, joined in June 2021.