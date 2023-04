TOKYO: Japan's industry ministry plans to subsidise businesses and research organisations that use quantum computers, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday (Apr 13).

The new subsidy scheme will cover 50 per cent of the more than 1 billion yen (US$7.51 million) cost of operating an International Business Machines Corp-made shared quantum computer in Kawasaki, Japan for companies such as Toyota, Sony and Mizuho Financial Group, TV Tokyo said.